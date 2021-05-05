US Markets
Poland ready to buy J&J shots from Denmark, Polsatnews.pl reports

Poland is ready to buy Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 shots from Denmark, news portal Polsatnews.pl reported on Wednesday, citing a letter from Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki to his Danish counterpart.

"In recent days I have noted the information that Denmark has decided to withdraw the introduction of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to the domestic market," Polsat quoted the letter as saying.

"If Denmark decides to resell some of its stocks, Poland is ready to buy these vaccines"

