Poland raises upper age limit for AstraZeneca vaccine to 65

Alan Charlish Reuters
Pawel Florkiewicz Reuters
Poland is raising the maximum age limit for people receiving the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to 65, the minister in charge of the vaccination programme said on Friday.

The country had previously said that the vaccine would be used for people aged 18-60.

"The medical council accepted guidelines saying that the AstraZeneca vaccine can be used for people aged 18-65," Michal Dworczy told public broadcaster Polskie Radio Program III.

