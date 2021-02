Poland raises upper age limit for AstraZeneca vaccine to 65

WARSAW, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Poland is raising the maximum age limit for people receiving the AstraZeneca AZN.L COVID-19 vaccine to 65, the minister in charge of the vaccination programme said on Friday.

The country had previously said that the vaccine would be used for people aged 18-60.

"The medical council accepted guidelines saying that the AstraZeneca vaccine can be used for people aged 18-65," Michal Dworczy told public broadcaster Polskie Radio Program III.

(Reporting by Alan Charlish and Pawel Florkiewicz; Editing by Pravin Char)

