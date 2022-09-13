Poland offers to buy Tauron's coal mining unit for 1 zloty

GDAŃSK, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Poland's Ministry of State Assets has offered to buy Tauron's TPE.WA coal production unit Tauron Wydobycie for a symbolic 1 zloty ($0.2118), the Polish utility said on Tuesday.

Poland's government has been pushing a plan to carve out the coal assets of state-controlled utilities PGE PGE.WA, Tauron TPE.WA and Enea ENAE.WA into a single entity to boost the investment potential of the utilities.

"The state treasury's offer to buy the mining assets is a significant step towards implementing one of the most important structural processes being carried out by Grupa Tauron in recent years," Tauron Chief Executive Pawel Szczeszek said in a statement.

Tauron Wydobycie CEO Jacek Pytel added that the 'symbolic zloty' valuation is based on the current state of the mines as well as their long-term capital needs, according to the government's plans.

Tauron Wydobycie carries out production, enrichment and sale of coal at three mining plants - Sobieski, Janina and Brzeszcze and owns Poland's largest power coal resources, Tauron said

($1 = 4.7204 zlotys)

