Poland must quicken coal exit from power plants, think-tank says

WARSAW, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Poland must eliminate coal from power generation by 2035 as producing electricity from the fuel will not be economically viable, endangering energy security, Warsaw-based think-tank Forum Energii said on Thursday. The former government promised unions to mine coal till 2049 but output is declining rapidly amid rising costs and geological issues. The new administration, led by Donald Tusk, aims to foster renewables but has not defined a strategy for coal.

In December, three state-controlled miners, PGG, Tauron Wydobycie and Weglokoks said they needed 7 billion zloty ($1.77 billion) to plug holes in their budget as coal sales fell and prices declined from 2022 peaks spurred by Russia's aggression on Ukraine. "If economic criteria were to be decisive, coal would disappear from the energy and heating by 2030," head of the think-tank Joanna Mackowiak-Pandera said in a statement calling to phase out coal quicker.

"The strategy in Poland in recent years has been based on the assumption that "it will work out somehow", but from the perspective of supply security this is extremely irresponsible."

The share of coal in electricity generation has fallen from about 70% to some 60% last year amid rapid growth of renewable sources and rising electricity imports. Keeping the fuel as a pillar in the energy mix in the long run is not rational, Mackowiak-Pandera said. Under the European Union rules coal fired power plants will not be allowed to receive capacity payments after 2028 and won't earn enough from the energy market to keep them running.

According to the think-tank, setting a more realistic date for coal exit will allow the selection of coal units that will stay on line to keep system supplied while attracting investments in new power capacity.

Poland needs to invest 1 trillion zloty in energy infrastructure including zero-emission capacity and transmission grids. The EU funds and proceeds from sale of carbon emission rights could cover a half of that amount, Forum Energii said.

($1 = 3.9636 zlotys)

(Reporting by Marek Strzelecki; editing by David Evans)

