Poland mandates banks for eurobond issues, says ministry

WARSAW, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Poland has mandated BNP Paribas, Citi, Commerzbank and ING to organise the issue of bonds denominated in euros, the finance ministry said on Thursday.

"The transaction will be carried out in the near future depending on market conditions," the ministry said in a statement.

IFR News reported that a 10-year eurobond would be priced at around mid swaps plus 140 basis points and a 20-year eurobond would be priced at around mid swaps plus 180 basis points.

Finance Minister Andrzej Domanski said in December that higher borrowing needs would be financed by debt and that a larger share of this may go to foreign investors than in previous years.

(Reporting by Alan Charlish; editing by Jason Neely)

