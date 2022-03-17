Poland 'looking again' at role of gas in green energy transition

By Kate Abnett

BRUSSELS, March 17 (Reuters) - Poland is rethinking the role of natural gas in its transition away from coal-fired energy as it seeks to avoid dependence on Russian fuels, the country's undersecretary of state for climate said on Thursday.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has compelled the European Union to attempt to reduce dependence on fossil fuels from Russia, which supplies 40% of the EU's gas, 27% of its oil imports and 46% of coal imports.

"If we want to do that in the short term, we're going to have to reconsider the plans we forged in the past. Looking at Poland's current legislative situation, it's pushing us very clearly towards more consumption of gas," Adam Guibourge-Czetwertynski told a meeting of EU environment ministers in Brussels.

"We're looking at that again to see how we can reduce our dependence on gas during this transitional period."

Coal, the dirtiest fossil fuel, generates around 70% of Polish electricity. That would need to drop under the EU's target to cut emissions 55% by 2030, from 1990 levels.

The government had expected lower coal use to trigger a surge in Polish gas demand this decade to supply new gas-fired power plants.

Any new demand would be largely met by imports. Russia provides around 55% of Polish gas imports, 66% of oil imports and 75% of imported coal, according to think tank Forum Energii.

Poland's long-term supply contract with Russia's Gazprom expires at the end of this year. The country plans to replace that supply via a new gas pipeline from Norway, expected to be ready by November.

Shrinking the role of gas could herald a bigger role for nuclear energy. Warsaw plans to have its first nuclear plant operating in 2033.

Meanwhile, EU countries are negotiating new climate policies, which some want fast-tracked to address soaring energy prices and quit Russian gas while others are wary of potential upfront costs.

(Reporting by Kate Abnett Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

