Poland-Lithuania gas link to open ahead of schedule amid Russia supply worries

VILNIUS/WARSAW, Feb 28 (Reuters) - A natural gas pipeline called GIPL linking Poland and Lithuania will open on May 1, earlier than the scheduled mid-2022 start, linking the Polish grid with a route to a liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal in Lithuania.

The earlier start was announced by the Polish grid operator Gaz System after Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Thursday gave rise to worries that Russian gas supplies to Europe could be cut.

Poland and Lithuania had been an discussing early start to the project for weeks amid the fears of energy supply disruption, senior government sources told Reuters.

GIPL will allow Poland to boost LNG imports and to ship gas to the Baltic states to smooth out any interruptions.

The pipeline, designed to have a capacity to ship 2.4 billion cubic meters of gas per year in both directions, was financed by the European Union to help Poland and the Baltic states boost supply security.

Russia's Gazprom GAZP.MM supplies half of Poland's 20bcm gas consumption, but the long-term contract expires at the end of this year and Warsaw doesn't plan to renew it.

The country aims to replace these supplies with shipments via Baltic Pipe, linking Poland with Norway from the autumn of 2022.

The Baltic States of Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia were once ruled from Moscow but now are part of both NATO and the EU.

Baltic officials said that Incukalns gas storage in Latvia and the LNG import facility in Lithuania give reasonable security against gas supply disruptions from Russia.

Latvia ordered additional LNG into Incukalns last week to secure the country's gas supply.

AUCTIONS IN APRIL

The First auctions will be held in April for capacity to ship the fuel available in either direction from May to September, Gaz System said.

The technical capacity for transit from Poland to Lithuania will amount to 2,564,500 kilowatt-hours per hour and interruptible capacity from Lithuania to Poland at 2,419,550 kWh/h during the period, Gaz System said.

That would allow the shipment of 173 million cubic meters of fuel per month from Lithuania to Poland and, 164mcm/month in the opposite direction, according to Reuters calculations.

