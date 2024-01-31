Poland launches second Orlen probe as government vows to clean up state companies

Adds details throughout

WARSAW, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Polish prosecutors are investigating whether Orlen PKN.WA artificially lowered prices ahead of a 2023 election creating losses, news agency PAP reported, the second investigation into the state-controlled refiner under a new government.

For Poland's new pro-European coalition government Orlen became a symbol of what it says were efforts by the previous administration to use state-controlled firms for political purposes.

The investigations come amid a drive by the new government to implement changes it says will free the public prosecution service from alleged political influence under the previous Law and Justice (PiS) government, opening the way for probes that it says would previously have been put on ice.

Lawmakers from the current government, which is auditing state companies amid accusations of nepotism, accused Orlen of artificially lowering prices before an October 2023 election to boost PiS's chances at the ballot box. The company has denied this.

PiS denies exerting political influence on state-controlled companies when it was in power.

Iwona Smigielska-Kowalska, spokeswoman for the Plock District Prosecutor's Office, told PAP that the investigation covered the period from Aug. 1 to Oct. 31, 2023. It was initiated on Jan, 17.

Smigielska-Kowalska said the investigation sought to determine whether "due to abuse of powers or failure to fulfil obligations by persons managing the Orlen company" there could have been an "undue lowering of liquid fuel prices compared to market prices".

Orlen was not immediately available to comment.

On Tuesday, Agnieszka Pomaska, a lawmaker from the ruling coalition, said that a complaint that she had filed to prosecutors concerning Orlen in 2022 had been taken up this month.

This investigation concerns whether the sale of assets to buyers including Saudi Aramco 2222.SE and Hungary's MOL MOLB.BU to meet EU antitrust rulings was carried out at prices which were too low, causing financial damage to Orlen.

(Reporting by Alan Charlish, Marek Strzelecki, Anna Koper; Editing by Alex Richardson)

