News & Insights

Poland keeps coal exit target as top utility seeks quicker carbon neutrality

Credit: REUTERS/KUBA STEZYCKI

August 30, 2023 — 09:54 am EDT

Written by Marek Strzelecki for Reuters ->

WARSAW, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Poland is not planning a quicker end to using coal, the government said on Wednesday, criticising state-controlled utility PGE PGE.WA for bringing forward its carbon neutrality target by a decade to 2040.

Under a pact the government signed with trade unions, Poland plans to keep mining coal until 2049.

PGE, Poland's biggest power utility, said on Tuesday it is seeking a faster exit as it bets on renewable energy.

While coal generates some 70% of Poland's electricity, experts say using the fuel in power generation is not sustainable in the long run amid rising costs and the European Union's green climate policies.

"The Polish government's energy policy implemented by the Ministry of State Assets does not assume acceleration of the coal phase-out," the ministry said in a statement, commenting on PGE's strategy update. PGE will have to shoulder 26 billion zloty ($6.4 billion) of carbon emission costs this year and needs to speed up its transformation to reduce the burden and remain competitive, Chief Executive Wojciech Dabrowski told Polish public radio on Wednesday.

"The Ministry of State Assets expects that the assumptions of the government's energy policy will be implemented in practice by all energy companies with State Treasury shareholding, which will also be reflected in their strategies and investment activities," the ministry said.

($1 = 4.0875 zlotys)

(Reporting by Marek Strzelecki Editing by Mark Potter)

((Marek.Strzelecki@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.