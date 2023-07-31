Poland has no room for rate cuts, says c.banker Litwiniuk

Adds further comments, background on rate expectations, when July data is expected

WARSAW, July 31 (Reuters) - Inflation in Poland is still high and there are no reasons to think about interest rate cuts in the near future, central banker Przemyslaw Litwiniuk said on Monday on private television TVN24.

"Considerations on further rate hikes should be suspended and we should wait and see what will happen," Litwiniuk said.

"However, I do not see any reasons to think about and communicate interest rate cuts in the coming months, but (...) such a decision may be made by the majority of the Council," he added.

National Bank of Poland (NBP) Governor Adam Glapinski earlier this month said that a rate cut could come as soon as September if inflation falls to single digits.

Poland's main interest rate has been on hold at 6.75% since last September, and with inflation having fallen to 11.5% in June from a peak of 18.4% in February, market focus has been on when the first rate cut will come.

On Monday, the statistical office will release preliminary data on inflation in July, and analysts polled by Reuters expect it to amount to 11% against 11.5% in June.

Litwiniuk said he did not expect a sharp slowdown in the rate of price growth.

"I do not expect rapid changes in the inflation rate, but it can be assumed that it will go in the expected direction, in small steps," Litwiniuk said.

"In June we had a CPI level of 11.5%, so I think (in July) it will be slightly less, maybe 11.3%."

(Reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz; Editing by Kim Coghill and Bernadette Baum)

