Poland has no need to cut interest rates-central banker

By Pawel Florkiewicz and Alan Charlish

WARSAW, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Polish interest rates are likely to remain on hold in 2020 as even a potential cut in the cost of credit is unlikely to prevent the expected slowdown of economic growth, central banker Jerzy Kropiwnicki said.

Poland's benchmark interest rate has been at a record low of 1.5% since 2015, but signals of a slowdown prompted some members of the Monetary Policy Council (MPC) to consider an interest rate cut.

"... within the council there will be voices in favour of lowering rather than raising interest rates in order to increase the growth rate of national income, or at least counteract its reduction," Kropiwnicki told Reuters.

"However, I am sceptical about the effects of rate cuts ... My view is very similar to (economist) Paul Samuelson's, who said that with interest rate policy it is just like with a string tied to a horse's tail - you can very effectively inhibit the horse's run, but you can't push him," he added.

Kropiwnicki also said that currently the cost of credit was not a sufficient incentive to invest.

"I would see the sense of lowering interest rates when we had such a situation that there are many people willing to invest and optimistically assessing the future situation, while the cost of credit is a barrier to their decisions. This is not currently the case," the MPC member said.

"So in the current situation I do not anticipate voting for any possible changes in interest rates in one direction or the other," he added.

During the regular monthly sitting of MPC in November, a motion to cut interest rates by 0.25 percentage points was submitted again, but was rejected, the minutes showed.

The central bank's governor, Adam Glapinski, has repeatedly said he expects no change in rates until 2022, when the current MPC's term ends and if there were any changes in monetary policy parameters, it would be a reduction in rates.[nL8N27M7HB

"... there will be no reason to change the interest rates. I am talking about the horizon of one year, 2020," Kropiwnicki said.

He also said that Polish economy is entering a period of economic slowdown and that he sees economic growth in 2020 at 3.5% or "slightly lower". The central bank's latest inflation projection assumes growth at 3.6% in 2020.

(Editing by Alison Williams)

((pawel.florkiewicz@thomsonreuters.com; +48 22 6539700; Reuters Messaging: pawel.florkiewicz.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.