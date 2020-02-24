Poland expects refiner PKN to increase price for utility Energa

By 1115 GMT shares in Energa, in which the state holds a 51.52% stake, fell by 1% to 7.49 zlotys.

Sasin also said that he is working on a new strategy for state-run energy companies. There may be fewer of them as a result of implementing the plan, set to be ready by the end of June, he added.

Poland's energy market is dominated by four state-run utilities - PGE PGE.WA, Tauron TPE.WA, Energa and Enea. They generate power mostly from burning coal.

"It is difficult to avoid the question about coal mining. Our works will aim at what the new model should look like when more renewable energy is coming," Sasin also said.

PGE had previously attempted to take over Energa but the planned deal was blocked by the regulator.

