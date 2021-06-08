Poland expects its economy to grow by 4.3% next year

WARSAW, June 8 (Reuters) - Poland's economy is expected to grow by 4.3% next year compared to a pandemic-driven recession in 2020 and an expected growth of 3.8% in 2021, the government said in its 2022 budget assumptions adopted on Tuesday.

Poland, whose central bank has kept record low interest rates for a year, will see inflation falling to 2.8% next year from 3.1% expected in 2021, the document also said.

The forecasts do not include the impact of the latest economic programme, which is expected to boost growth, but stoke inflation.

(Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

