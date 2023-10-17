News & Insights

Poland, EU's biggest poultry producer, reports bird flu outbreak

October 17, 2023 — 06:18 am EDT

PARIS, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Poland, the European Union's largest poultry producer, has reported an outbreak of the highly contagious H5N1 bird flu virus among poultry in the northern part of the country, the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) said on Tuesday.

The spread of bird flu has raised concerns among governments and the poultry industry after it ravaged flocks around the world over the past few years, disrupting supply, fuelling food prices and raising the risk of human transmission.

The outbreak was found in a backyard with 80 domestic birds, the Paris-based body said, citing information from Poland's health authorities.

Bird flu usually strikes during the autumn and winter. It is transmitted via the faeces of infected migrating wild birds or by direct contact with contaminated feed, clothing and equipment.

