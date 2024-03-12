Poland discusses cooperation on nuclear power with US, says Polish president

Adds comments by Polish president, details, paragraphs 2-5

WARSAW, March 12 (Reuters) - Polish and American leaders discussed developing cooperation on nuclear energy, Polish President Andrzej Duda told reporters on Tuesday after a delegation led by him and Prime Minister Donald Tusk met with U.S. President Joe Biden.

Poland plans to invest in nuclear energy to reduce its carbon emissions and phase out coal. The previous government of Law and Justice (PiS) had chosen Westinghouse Electric Co as the supplier of technology. The company later teamed up with the largest U.S. engineering firm - Bechtel.

Tusk's cabinet confirmed that Poland needs nuclear power, but said it would audit the project started by its predecessors.

"Tomorrow I'm going to Georgia, where I will visit the most modern American nuclear power plant," Duda said. "A very similar one will be built ... in our country. We also talked about this today ... about developing this cooperation when it comes to conventional nuclear energy and climate protection."

Warsaw planned to build its first nuclear power plant on the Baltic coast by 2033, but is now analyzing whether the project can be finished on time amid delays it suffered under the previous government.

(Reporting by Alan Charlish, Anna Koper and Pawel Florkiewicz in Warsaw Editing by Matthew Lewis)

