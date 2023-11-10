News & Insights

Poland central bank's board row is damaging, say rate-setters

Credit: REUTERS/KACPER PEMPEL

November 10, 2023 — 04:03 am EST

Written by Alan Charlish and Pawel Florkiewicz for Reuters ->

WARSAW, Nov 10 (Reuters) - A row at the top of Poland's central bank that led to calls for the governor to be brought before a state tribunal reflects wider divisions that could disrupt its ability to function, a rate-setter said on Friday.

Management board member Pawel Mucha has accused Governor Adam Glapinski of not sharing documents relating to Monetary Policy Council (MPC) sittings with the board.

The MPC is responsible for setting interest rates, while the management board runs the bank's operations.

The bank in a statement said Mucha's "groundless criticism of colleagues" was unacceptable and the bank would carry on functioning "effectively".

Glapinski on Thursday also dismissed Mucha's claims, saying they resulted from his desire to earn more money, an accusation Mucha rejected.

MPC members, speaking to the Polish media, said that the row was damaging.

"It... looks like it is not just a matter of one member of the management board in conflict with the governor, but several members of the management board, which is even more dangerous for the functioning of the central bank," rate-setter Ludwik Kotecki told news website Wp.pl.

Fellow MPC member Przemyslaw Litwiniuk told private broadcaster TVN 24 that the atmosphere created by the conflict was not good for Poland.

Some opposition politicians have said Glapinski should face a state tribunal as a result of the accusations.

(Reporting by Alan Charlish, Pawel Florkiewicz; editing by Barbara Lewis)

