News & Insights

Companies

Poland buys Saab grenade launchers in $1.63 billion deal

Credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER

March 04, 2024 — 10:06 am EST

Written by Alan Charlish and Karol Badohal for Reuters ->

Adds details throughout

WARSAW, March 4 (Reuters) - Poland has signed a deal to buy anti-tank grenade launchers from Sweden's Saab SAABb.ST in a deal worth around 6.5 billion zlotys ($1.63 billion), its Defence Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said on Monday.

This year Poland is spending about 4% of gross domestic product (GDP) on defence as it seeks to strengthen its armed forces in the face of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"Poland's armed forces will... (get) anti-tank grenade launchers produced in Sweden, and we are allocating about 6.5 billion zlotys for that," Kosiniak-Kamysz told a news conference, adding that the weapon had been effective in Ukraine.

The deal concerns the Carl-Gustaf M4 grenade launcher, which is intended to combat all types of modern combat vehicles.

Kosiniak-Kamysz said Poland would receive several thousand grenade launchers and several hundred thousand rounds of ammunition, as well as the necessary infrastructure, training and other elements necessary to use the weapon.

($1 = 3.9810 zlotys)

(Reporting by Alan Charlish and Karol Badohal; Editing by Jan Harvey)

((alan.charlish@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Companies
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.