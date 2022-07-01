Companies

Poland buys 32 helicopters from Italy's Leonardo

Paweł Florkiewicz Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/MASSIMO PINCA

WARSAW, July 1 (Reuters) - Poland has signed a contract worth 8.25 billion zlotys ($1.83 billion) for the purchase of 32 AW149 helicopters built by the Italian company Leonardo LDOF.MI, the Polish defence minister said on Friday.

"The contract... concerns 32 AW149 helicopters, so two squadrons, and the first helicopters will go to the Polish army next year," Mariusz Blaszczak said.

The helicopters will be built by PZL Swidnik, which belongs to Leonardo.

In the face of the war in Ukraine, Poland is modernizing its armed forces and, from next year, wants to spend over 3% of gross domestic product on defence.

($1 = 4.5078 zlotys)

(Reporting by Paweł Florkiewicz; Editing by Jan Harvey)

