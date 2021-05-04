Poland awards subsidy to Equinor, Polenergia offshore wind projects

OSLO, May 4 (Reuters) - Poland's energy regulator awarded Equinor's Baltyk II and Baltyk III offshore wind projects in the Baltic Sea a so-called contracts for difference (CfD) subsidy, the Norwegian company said on Tuesday.

The two projects developed jointly with Polenergia PEPP.WA have a potential combined capacity of 1,440-megawatt (MW), sufficient to generate enough electricity for two million Polish homes, Equinor added.

"The CfD awards to the Baltyk II and Baltyk III projects represent a breakthrough for Equinor in Poland and supports the country's ambitions to transform its energy mix," Paal Eitrheim, Equinor's head of renewable energy, said.

The majority state-owned oil and gas company wants to boost investments in renewable energy, mainly focusing on offshore wind, as it seeks to diversify its business.

The CfD subsidy scheme guarantees a stable revenue stream for renewable energy developers by setting a guaranteed price for power supplies.

The two projects were awarded a price of 319.6 Polish zloty ($84.24) per megawatt-hour (MWh) for up to 25 years, pending final approval from the Polish authorities and the European Commission, Equinor said.

The construction of the two projects, located between 22 km and 37 km from Poland's Baltic coast, could commence as early as 2024, it added.

Poland has a long coastline but no offshore wind farms as yet. Just across the Baltic Sea, Denmark produces enough electricity from wind to meet half its annual demand and Orsted ORSTED.CO has become the world's biggest developer of offshore farms.

($1 = 3.7937 zlotys)

(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis Editing by Mark Heinrich)

