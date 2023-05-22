News & Insights

Poland awaits EU clearance for spinoff of coal-fired power units, says minister

Credit: REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

May 22, 2023 — 05:14 am EDT

WARSAW, May 22 (Reuters) - Poland is awaiting for European Commission's clearance for a spinoff of coal-fired power generation assets from state-controlled utilities and should be able to complete the process in weeks once the EU executive has given its ok, Deputy Prime Minister Jacek Sasin said on Monday.

