Poland awaits EU clearance for spinoff of coal-fired power units, says minister

WARSAW, May 22 (Reuters) - Poland is awaiting for European Commission's clearance for a spinoff of coal-fired power generation assets from state-controlled utilities and should be able to complete the process in weeks once the EU executive has given its ok, Deputy Prime Minister Jacek Sasin said on Monday.

(Reporting by Marek Strzelecki;)

((anna.koper@thomsonreuters.com; +48 22 104 25 24; Reuters Messaging: anna.koper.reuters.com@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.