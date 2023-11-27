Poland auctions 6 Twh of green electricity for $500 million

WARSAW, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Poland auctioned less than 6 terawatthours (TWh) of green electricity at seven renewable electricity auctions held in November after offering nearly 88 TWh, the country's energy regulator said on Monday.

The Energy Regulatory Office blamed the weak demand partly on the growing popularity of long-term corporate power purchase agreements over buying electricity via the auction system.

The sale of 6 TWh was worth almost 2 billion zloty ($498.38 million), it said.

"URE offered almost 88 TWh of green energy with a total value of approximately PLN 40.8 billion at the last auction session but only a total of less than 6.8% of electricity was auctioned," URE said.

The electricity sold will be produced at new renewables plants, with over 98% of winning bids or nearly 200, for photovoltaic installations, with the rest for new wind power generation.

The reference price for photovoltaic projects was 414 zloty a megawatthour (MWH), with a minimum auction price of 284.95 zloty/MWh and a maximum price of 355 zloty/MWh, URE said.

Since 2016, a total of over 274 TWh of electricity worth almost PLN 67 billion has been contracted for over 4,700 installations.

($1 = 4.0130 zlotys)

