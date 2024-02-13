Poland analyzes if nuclear plant will be ready by 2033 amid delays

WARSAW, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Poland is analyzing if its first nuclear power plant can be built by 2033 amid delays the project suffered under the previous government that lost power in Oct. 15 elections, climate minister said on Tuesday.

"We are investigating whether it is possible to deliver by 2033, there are many doubts about it, we already have further delays and they have not occurred in the last two months," Paulina Hennig-Kloska told radio RMF FM.

The new cabinet, in power since Dec. 13, confirmed that Poland needs nuclear power to cut coal from the mix and sealed the location of the plant, but said it would audit the project started by the former administration.

The government of Law and Justice (PiS) chose Westinghouse Electric to build the plant on the Baltic coast, but the financing model to build it has not been decided, while an environmental permit for the plant was issued in 2023 instead of 2022.

Hennig-Kloska also said the government is now negotiating with the European Commission a financial mechanism that would support the project.

