Pola Orbis Holdings (TYO:4927) Price Target Increased by 11.48% to 2,087.18

The average one-year price target for Pola Orbis Holdings (TYO:4927) has been revised to 2,087.18 / share. This is an increase of 11.48% from the prior estimate of 1,872.27 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1,616.00 to a high of 2,730.00 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.24% from the latest reported closing price of 2,135.00 / share.

Pola Orbis Holdings Maintains 2.44% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.44%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.58. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.35%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 82 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pola Orbis Holdings. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 2.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 4927 is 0.06%, a decrease of 3.55%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 14.27% to 6,251K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 997K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 972K shares, representing an increase of 2.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 4927 by 1.07% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 574K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 567K shares, representing an increase of 1.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 4927 by 13.20% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 504K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 443K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 432K shares, representing an increase of 2.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 4927 by 9.42% over the last quarter.

TAISX - TIAA-CREF Quant International Small-Cap Equity Fund Advisor Class holds 417K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 436K shares, representing a decrease of 4.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 4927 by 4.52% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

