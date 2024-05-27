News & Insights

Stocks

Pokfulam Development Releases Interim Results

May 27, 2024 — 07:08 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Pokfulam Development Co. Ltd. (HK:0225) has released an update.

Pokfulam Development Company Limited has announced its unaudited interim financial results for the half-year ending March 31, 2024, which are now accessible online and will be available in printed form to shareholders by June 6, 2024. The publication adheres to the Stock Exchange’s listing rules and offers comprehensive corporate and financial information, including statements of profit or loss and cash flows. The current Board members, including the Chairman and Managing Director Mr. Wong Tat Chang, Abraham, are listed in the announcement.

For further insights into HK:0225 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.