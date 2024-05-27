Pokfulam Development Releases Interim Results

Pokfulam Development Co. Ltd. (HK:0225) has released an update.

Pokfulam Development Company Limited has announced its unaudited interim financial results for the half-year ending March 31, 2024, which are now accessible online and will be available in printed form to shareholders by June 6, 2024. The publication adheres to the Stock Exchange’s listing rules and offers comprehensive corporate and financial information, including statements of profit or loss and cash flows. The current Board members, including the Chairman and Managing Director Mr. Wong Tat Chang, Abraham, are listed in the announcement.

