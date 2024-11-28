News & Insights

Stocks

Pokfulam Development Co. Ltd. Schedules Key Financial Meeting

November 28, 2024 — 04:12 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Pokfulam Development Co. Ltd. (HK:0225) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Pokfulam Development Co. Ltd. has scheduled a Board meeting on December 10, 2024, to discuss the approval of the audited financial results for the year ending September 30, 2024, and to consider a final dividend payout. This announcement could signal potential financial developments for the company, attracting the attention of investors and stakeholders.

For further insights into HK:0225 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.