Pokfulam Development Co. Ltd. Schedules Key Financial Meeting

Pokfulam Development Co. Ltd. (HK:0225) has released an update.
Pokfulam Development Co. Ltd. has scheduled a Board meeting on December 10, 2024, to discuss the approval of the audited financial results for the year ending September 30, 2024, and to consider a final dividend payout. This announcement could signal potential financial developments for the company, attracting the attention of investors and stakeholders.
