‘Pokemon Scarlet/Violet’ have sold over 8.3M units in Japan, Twisted Voxel says

Nintendo (NTDOY) and The Pokemon Company’s “Pokemon Scarlet/Violet” is the best-selling game in the series ever in Japan, Twisted Voxel’s Muhammad Ali Bari reports, citing sales figures from Famitsu. Sales of the two games have collectively exceeded 8.3M units in Japan, becoming the best-selling game in the franchise, the author says, noting that the sales figures are as of November 18, 2024, exactly two years after the games’ November 18, 2022 release date.

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on NTDOY:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.