News & Insights

Stocks

‘Pokemon Scarlet/Violet’ have sold over 8.3M units in Japan, Twisted Voxel says

November 18, 2024 — 06:30 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Nintendo (NTDOY) and The Pokemon Company’s “Pokemon Scarlet/Violet” is the best-selling game in the series ever in Japan, Twisted Voxel’s Muhammad Ali Bari reports, citing sales figures from Famitsu. Sales of the two games have collectively exceeded 8.3M units in Japan, becoming the best-selling game in the franchise, the author says, noting that the sales figures are as of November 18, 2024, exactly two years after the games’ November 18, 2022 release date.

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on NTDOY:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NTDOF
NTDOY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.