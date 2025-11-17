PointsBet Holdings (PBTHF) Price Target Decreased by 15.88% to 0.45

The average one-year price target for PointsBet Holdings (OTCPK:PBTHF) has been revised to $0.45 / share. This is a decrease of 15.88% from the prior estimate of $0.53 dated September 29, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $0.45 to a high of $0.46 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 40.44% from the latest reported closing price of $0.32 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 11 funds or institutions reporting positions in PointsBet Holdings. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PBTHF is 0.17%, an increase of 3.66%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.36% to 1,966K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SPDW - SPDR(R) Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF holds 819K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 797K shares , representing an increase of 2.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PBTHF by 4.60% over the last quarter.

BETZ - Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF holds 568K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 617K shares , representing a decrease of 8.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PBTHF by 9.18% over the last quarter.

OWSMX - Old Westbury Small & Mid Cap Strategies Fund holds 294K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 481K shares , representing a decrease of 63.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PBTHF by 10.76% over the last quarter.

GWX - SPDR(R) S&P(R) International Small Cap ETF holds 80K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 81K shares , representing a decrease of 1.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PBTHF by 0.61% over the last quarter.

ODDS - Pacer BlueStar Digital Entertainment ETF holds 71K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27K shares , representing an increase of 62.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PBTHF by 5.53% over the last quarter.

