PointsBet Holdings (PBH) Price Target Decreased by 30.48% to 1.61

The average one-year price target for PointsBet Holdings (PBH) has been revised to 1.61 / share. This is an decrease of 30.48% from the prior estimate of 2.32 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.76 to a high of 2.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 22.56% from the latest reported closing price of 1.32 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 38 funds or institutions reporting positions in PointsBet Holdings. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 5.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PBH is 0.13%, a decrease of 27.60%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.32% to 24,146K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TIOIX - TIAA-CREF International Opportunities Fund Institutional Class holds 4,173K shares representing 1.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,272K shares, representing a decrease of 2.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PBH by 26.20% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 3,572K shares representing 1.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BETZ - Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF holds 3,093K shares representing 1.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,760K shares, representing a decrease of 21.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PBH by 39.23% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,816K shares representing 0.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,855K shares, representing a decrease of 1.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PBH by 34.92% over the last quarter.

QCGLRX - Global Equities Account Class R1 holds 2,625K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

