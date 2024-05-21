PointsBet Holdings Ltd. (PBTHF) Gets a Buy from Ord Minnett

Ord Minnett analyst Phillip Chippindale maintained a Buy rating on PointsBet Holdings Ltd. (PBTHF – Research Report) today and set a price target of A$0.80. The company’s shares closed yesterday at $0.30.

According to TipRanks, Chippindale is an analyst with an average return of -16.3% and a 23.96% success rate.

Currently, the analyst consensus on PointsBet Holdings Ltd. is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $0.56, which is an 87.13% upside from current levels. In a report released on May 17, J.P. Morgan also upgraded the stock to a Buy with a A$0.51 price target.

PBTHF market cap is currently $99.29M and has a P/E ratio of -0.40.

PointsBet Holdings Ltd. (PBTHF) Company Description:

Pointsbet Holdings Ltd is an online bookmaker offering all traditional fixed odds markets including sports, racing and other spread betting where winnings or losses aren’t fixed but depend on how correct bet is. It offers more markets on NBA, AFL, and NRL than any other bookmaker in the world. Its reportable segments consist of: Australian Trading; Technology; and the United States. Majority of the firm’s revenue is derived from Australian trading segment which includes revenue from sports and race betting services provided to Australian customers.

