PointsBet Holdings (ASX:PBH) Price Target Increased by 6.84% to 1.06

The average one-year price target for PointsBet Holdings (ASX:PBH) has been revised to 1.06 / share. This is an increase of 6.84% from the prior estimate of 0.99 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.01 to a high of 1.13 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 28.00% from the latest reported closing price of 0.82 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 24 funds or institutions reporting positions in PointsBet Holdings. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 20.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PBH is 0.07%, a decrease of 55.75%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 44.59% to 9,924K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,816K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BETZ - Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF holds 1,995K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,584K shares, representing a decrease of 79.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PBH by 72.07% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,642K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 782K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SPDW - SPDR(R) Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF holds 634K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 613K shares, representing an increase of 3.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PBH by 55.70% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.