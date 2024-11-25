PointsBet Director Acquires Shares in Compensation Package

PointsBet Holdings Ltd. (AU:PBH) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

PointsBet Holdings Ltd. announces a significant change in the interests of Director Samuel Swanell, who has acquired 1.73 million ordinary shares and 1.65 million performance share rights. The acquisition, part of Swanell’s remuneration package, is valued at approximately $771,750 for ordinary shares while the performance share rights hold no cash value.

For further insights into AU:PBH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.