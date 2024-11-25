News & Insights

PointsBet Director Acquires Shares in Compensation Package

November 25, 2024 — 02:02 am EST

PointsBet Holdings Ltd. (AU:PBH) has released an update.

PointsBet Holdings Ltd. announces a significant change in the interests of Director Samuel Swanell, who has acquired 1.73 million ordinary shares and 1.65 million performance share rights. The acquisition, part of Swanell’s remuneration package, is valued at approximately $771,750 for ordinary shares while the performance share rights hold no cash value.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

