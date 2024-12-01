Pointerra Ltd. Secures Strong Shareholder Support at AGM

Pointerra Ltd. (AU:3DP) has released an update.
Pointerra Ltd. successfully conducted its Annual General Meeting, where all resolutions put forward, except one withdrawn and one additional, were passed by a poll. Key approvals included the election of directors and ratification of prior share issues, indicating strong shareholder support. These outcomes reflect a positive outlook for Pointerra’s strategic decisions and potential growth.
