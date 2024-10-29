News & Insights

Pointerra Ltd. Embraces Digital for Upcoming AGM

October 29, 2024

Pointerra Ltd. (AU:3DP) has released an update.

Pointerra Ltd. has announced its Annual General Meeting set for 29 November 2024, encouraging shareholders to submit proxy forms and questions in advance. The company highlights the use of electronic communications for meeting documents, urging shareholders to update their details online for future communications. This approach reflects Pointerra’s emphasis on digital interaction to streamline shareholder engagement.

