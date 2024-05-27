News & Insights

Pointerra Ltd Announces Trading Halt Pending Capital Raise

May 27, 2024

Pointerra Ltd. (AU:3DP) has released an update.

Shares of Pointerra Limited have been temporarily halted at the company’s request as they prepare to release a significant announcement regarding capital raising. The halt is expected to be lifted by the beginning of trading on Thursday, 30 May 2024 or upon the market release of the capital raising details. This move is aimed at ensuring an orderly market and fair trading.

