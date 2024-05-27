Pointerra Ltd Announces Trading Halt Pending Capital Raise

Pointerra Ltd. (AU:3DP) has released an update.

Shares of Pointerra Limited have been temporarily halted at the company’s request as they prepare to release a significant announcement regarding capital raising. The halt is expected to be lifted by the beginning of trading on Thursday, 30 May 2024 or upon the market release of the capital raising details. This move is aimed at ensuring an orderly market and fair trading.

For further insights into AU:3DP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.