Point72 Asset Management reports 5.4% passive stake in Shoals Technologies

Point72 Asset Management disclosed a 5.4% stake in Shoals Technologies (SHLS), which represents over 9.0M shares. The filing does not allow for activism. Shares are up 5% afterhours at $5.30.

