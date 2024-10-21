News & Insights

Stocks
SHLS

Point72 Asset Management reports 5.4% passive stake in Shoals Technologies

October 21, 2024 — 06:30 pm EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Point72 Asset Management disclosed a 5.4% stake in Shoals Technologies (SHLS), which represents over 9.0M shares. The filing does not allow for activism. Shares are up 5% afterhours at $5.30.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on SHLS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SHLS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.