Point72 Asset Management Now Owns 5.00% of Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR)

Fintel reports that Point72 Asset Management has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.53MM shares of Esperion Therapeutics Inc (ESPR). This represents 5.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2023 they reported 2.44MM shares and 4.20% of the company, an increase in shares of 85.95% and an increase in total ownership of 0.80% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 689.20% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Esperion Therapeutics is $10.81. The forecasts range from a low of $1.01 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 689.20% from its latest reported closing price of $1.37.

The projected annual revenue for Esperion Therapeutics is $168MM, an increase of 122.47%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$2.48.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 304 funds or institutions reporting positions in Esperion Therapeutics. This is an increase of 32 owner(s) or 11.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ESPR is 0.13%, a decrease of 12.30%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 16.47% to 75,814K shares. The put/call ratio of ESPR is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TSGUX - Small-Mid Cap Equity Fund holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Axa holds 788K shares representing 1.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Swiss National Bank holds 137K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Raymond James & Associates holds 38K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

VANGUARD VARIABLE INSURANCE FUNDS - Small Company Growth Portfolio holds 41K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 187K shares, representing a decrease of 357.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESPR by 75.53% over the last quarter.

Esperion Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Through scientific and clinical excellence, and a deep understanding of cholesterol biology, the experienced Lipid Management Team at Esperion is committed to developing new LDL-C lowering medicines that will make a substantial impact on reducing global cardiovascular disease, the leading cause of death around the world.

