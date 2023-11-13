News & Insights

Markets
PNT

POINT Biopharma Reports Loss In Q3, Flat With Last Year, A Week After Lilly Agreed To Acquire It

November 13, 2023 — 08:38 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (PNT), on Monday reported a loss in its third quarter unchanged from last year. On October 3, Eli Lilly had announced an agreement to buy POINT Biopharma for around $1.4 billion.

Quarterly loss was flat at $24.8 million or $0.23 per share, compared to a loss of $24 million or $0.26 per share for the same period last year. Research and development expenses increased to $26.91 million from $20.79 million of the previous year.

On average, 11 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters had expected a loss of $0.3 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenue was $2.78 million for the third quarter. The Street view for revenue is $0.89 million.

Additionally, the company confirmed the definitive agreement with Eli Lilly to be acquired for $12.50 per share in cash. The purchase price represents a premium of around 87 percent to POINT's closing stock price on Oct. 2, the last trading day prior to this announcement.

In pre-market activity, POINT shares are trading at $12.95, down 1.30% on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PNT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.