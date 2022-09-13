POINT Biopharma Global Prices Public Offering Of 13.90 Mln Shares At $9.00/shr

(RTTNews) - POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (PNT) announced the pricing of its public offering of 13.90 million shares of Common Stock at a public offering price of $9.00 per share.

The gross proceeds to the company from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses, are expected to be approximately $125 million.

In addition, the company has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2.09 million shares of its Common Stock. All of the shares to be sold in the offering are to be sold by POINT. The offering is expected to close on or about September 16, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions.

