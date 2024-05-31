News & Insights

POET Technologies Updates Warrant Terms

May 31, 2024 — 11:08 am EDT

POET Technologies (TSE:PTK) has released an update.

POET Technologies Inc. has announced the amendment and acceleration of over half a million common share purchase warrants following approval from the TSX Venture Exchange. These warrants are now exercisable at C$1.80 per share, with an added acceleration clause that could hasten the expiry date if the company’s share price remains high. Due to the current share price exceeding C$2.16 for 10 consecutive trading days, the expiry date for these amended warrants has been moved up to June 28, 2024.

