POET Technologies Triumphs at Global Tech Awards

October 21, 2024 — 10:35 am EDT

POET Technologies (TSE:PTK) has released an update.

POET Technologies has been awarded the ‘Best in Artificial Intelligence’ at the 2024 Global Tech Awards, marking their third major accolade this year. This recognition highlights POET’s innovative solutions for AI networks and data centers, showcasing their growing influence in the tech industry. The company’s Optical Interposer technology is noted for its efficiency and scalability, offering significant commercial benefits.

