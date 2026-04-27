Poet Technologies Stock Crashed After Marvell Canceled Orders: What Comes Next?

Key Points

Poet stock saw huge gains last week amid news that the company had landed an expanded partnership with Celestial AI.

Celestial AI was acquired by Marvell Technology earlier this year, and contracts with Marvell would have been a huge win for Poet.

Marvell's recent moves to cancel orders with Poet have crushed the optics-technology company's stock.

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Poet Technologies (NASDAQ: POET) stock has seen incredible volatility recently. While the company's share price rocketed 108% higher across last week's trading, the stock got crushed this Monday as the substantive grounds for the fiber-optics specialist's recent valuation rally evaporated.

Poet stock closed out Monday's trading down roughly 47% -- a decline that wiped out nearly all of the gains that the stock had posted in the previous week. The company's share price had enjoyed a huge rally last week thanks to news that the business had seemingly secured and expanded a contract with a business associated with Marvell Technology, but Poet shareholders recently got some terrible news about the deal.

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Poet stock just saw a massive reversal

Poet Technologies stock saw a massive rally last week amid news suggesting the company had landed a major new contract. In an interview with Stocktwits, Poet CFO Thomas Mika seemingly confirmed that the company had landed a contract with Celestial AI. Notably, Celestial AI was acquired by Marvell Technologies in a buyout deal that closed in February.

Marvell is a semiconductor design company that provides networking hardware and data storage chips, and the company has recently come into focus as a major player in the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution. Nvidia announced this year that it had made a $2 billion investment in the hardware specialist and that it was moving forward with a bigger integration of the company's technologies into its own tech stack. Unfortunately, it looks like a partnership with Marvell may no longer be a positive catalyst for Poet.

Poet recently revealed that it had lost its contract order with Celestial AI. CFO Thomas Mika's interview with Stocktwits last week seemingly not only confirmed that a previously announced $5 million order was connected with the Celestial AI business now owned by Marvell, but also suggested that the order level had now exceeded that threshold. Marvell instead moved to cancel all orders from Poet through Celestial AI on the grounds that confidentiality obligations had been violated.

What's next for Poet?

Marvell opted to dissolve product purchase orders placed through Celestial AI on the grounds that Poet had recently breached confidentiality agreements regarding order-and-shipping protocols. While confidentiality breaches may have been the driving factor in Marvell choosing to seemingly opt out of a business relationship with Poet, the dramatic turn in relational dynamics could also cause investors to take a more cautious stance when it comes to evaluating the optics-tech specialist's commercial viability.

The timing of Poet's disclosure of its contractual dealings with Celestial AI last week and what amounts to a subsequent refutation by Marvell may call the value of optics-tech specialist's offerings into question. While potentially violating confidentiality agreements regarding purchase orders and shipping information could understandably be the subject of ire in the highly competitive AI tech hardware space, the apparent rapid unwinding of contract orders for Poet placed through Celestial AI looks very unusual.

Poet Technologies stock saw a massive rally last week thanks to news that the company's tech was seemingly being integrated into Marvell's AI tech hardware stack. With subsequent developments suggesting that Marvell is no longer moving forward with purchase orders from the company, Poet's near-term outlook appears far weaker than it did a week ago.

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Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Marvell Technology. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.