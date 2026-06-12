Poet Technologies Skyrocketed Today -- Is the Stock a Buy Right Now?

Key Points

Poet stock surged today amid a day of gains for the broader market.

Investors are hopeful that terms to end the Iran war could soon be settled on, and a strong IPO debut for SpaceX also helped growth stocks.

Poet stock could see more big gains, but its uncertain sales outlook makes it very risky.

10 stocks we like better than Poet Technologies ›

Poet Technologies (NASDAQ: POET) stock posted a round of big gains in Friday's trading, surging 11.5% higher in the daily session. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 closed out the day up 0.5%.

Following recent valuation pressures, Poet stock enjoyed a day of bounce-back trading in today's session. After a surge in bearish sentiment earlier in the week, investors adopted more bullish positioning today in response to Iran war news and SpaceX's successful initial public offering (IPO). While there wasn't any specific business news for Poet today, positive momentum for the broader market helped lift the stock -- and it closed out the day with a double-digit gain.

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Is Poet stock a buy right now?

After today's valuation surge, Poet stock is up roughly 97% across 2026's trading. On the other hand, the company's share price is still down roughly 39% from its 52-week high. While the company has benefited from a broadly bullish backdrop for semiconductor and photonics stocks, its share price has also been highly volatile.

Even though Poet has the potential to deliver explosive returns if the business sees a successful ramp for its product commercialization, I don't think that the risk-reward profile stands out as particularly attractive compared to other players in the photonics space.

The loss of the company's contract with Marvell earlier this year remains a red flag for me, and the company's subsequent announcement of its new contract with Lumilens comes with too much uncertainty to offset the loss of a more established and reliable customer in the space. Along with heavy dilution through new stock offerings, I think the company's uncertain sales outlook makes the stock unappealing right now.

Should you buy stock in Poet Technologies right now?

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Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Marvell Technology. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.