Poet Technologies price target raised to $5.50 from $3.50 at Craig-Hallum

Craig-Hallum raised the firm’s price target on Poet Technologies (POET) to $5.50 from $3.50 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. Poet Technologies has increased its engagement with key datacom xcvr, largely through its partnership with Mitsubishi, a leader datacom laser supplier, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
