News & Insights

Stocks

Poet Technologies price target raised to $5.50 from $3.50 at Craig-Hallum

November 22, 2024 — 09:05 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Craig-Hallum raised the firm’s price target on Poet Technologies (POET) to $5.50 from $3.50 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. Poet Technologies has increased its engagement with key datacom xcvr, largely through its partnership with Mitsubishi, a leader datacom laser supplier, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on POET:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

POET

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.