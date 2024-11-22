Poet Technologies price target raised to $5.50 from $3.50 at Craig-Hallum

Craig-Hallum raised the firm’s price target on Poet Technologies (POET) to $5.50 from $3.50 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. Poet Technologies has increased its engagement with key datacom xcvr, largely through its partnership with Mitsubishi, a leader datacom laser supplier, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on POET:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.