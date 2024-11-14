Poet Technologies options imply 7.4% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in Poet Technologies (POET) is normal with calls leading puts 13:1. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 7.4%, or 29c, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 0.0%.

