POET Technologies to Focus on Nasdaq Listing

POET Technologies has announced its intention to voluntarily delist from the TSX Venture Exchange, while maintaining its listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market. This move is driven by the company’s strategy to focus on markets with higher trading volume, as trading on the Nasdaq represents the majority of its activity. Shareholders can continue trading their shares on the Nasdaq, ensuring seamless access to the company’s securities.

