POET Technologies Expands to Boost AI Production

POET Technologies is expanding its production capacity in Malaysia to meet the growing demand for AI infrastructure, while also assuming full control of the joint venture Super Photonics Xiamen. This move will enhance POET’s ability to produce over a million optical engines annually for AI networks.

