Bullish option flow detected in Poet Technologies (POET) with 8,983 calls trading, 2x expected, and implied vol increasing almost 2 points to 80.13%. Jan-27 10 calls and Dec-24 5 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 3,000 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.02. Earnings are expected on March 13th.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on POET:
- POET Technologies Announces New Share Purchase Warrants
- Poet Technologies call volume above normal and directionally bullish
- Largest borrow rate increases among liquid names
- Poet Technologies price target raised to $7 from $6 at Northland
- POET Technologies Announces $25M Direct Offering
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.