Poet Technologies call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Poet Technologies (POET) with 8,983 calls trading, 2x expected, and implied vol increasing almost 2 points to 80.13%. Jan-27 10 calls and Dec-24 5 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 3,000 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.02. Earnings are expected on March 13th.

