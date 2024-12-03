Poet Technologies call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Poet Technologies (POET) with 7,741 calls trading, 1.5x expected, and implied vol increasing almost 10 points to 79.53%. Jan-27 10 calls and Apr-25 4 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 1,500 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.04. Earnings are expected on March 13th.

