Poet Technologies announces $25M registered direct offering

Poet Technologies (POET) announced its intention to complete a registered direct offering pursuant to which the corporation expects to issue 5.56M common shares and warrants exercisable for 2.78M common shares. The combined price of one common share and the accompanying warrant in respect of one-half common share will be $4.50, to raise aggregate gross proceeds to the corporation of $25M. The corporation anticipates using the net proceeds of the offering for working capital related to its recently announced intention to expand assembly operations into Malaysia and for other corporate purposes. It is anticipated that the offering will close on or about December 3.

